The former glamour model pulled out after just two days

Katie Price shocked everyone when she revealed she’d be taking part in notoriously intense TV show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

And then the shock went out the window when she quit after just two days despite a big pay cheque of £120,000.

Now it’s been revealed former TOWIE star Joey Essex will be taking her place.

A show source told The Sun: “Joey is really determined to show people he’s not just this glam reality star living a life of luxury. He can get his hands dirty.”

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Katie was originally taking part in the show in order to get fit and sources claimed she hoped the show would make “the nation love her again”.

A source previously told the MailOnline: “After a tough time with her love life and financial worries, Katie is happy to get things on track and get her mind and body in the right place.

“The show is the perfect outlet for her to boost her confidence and regain her fitness.When she left, she was so excited to get stuck in.

“She wants people to see she’s still the old Katie that the nation fell in love with on I’m A Celeb.”

MORE: Katie Price ‘QUITS’ Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after just TWO days

But she lost motivation shortly after arriving, according to the Mirror.

A source said: “Katie has a real fear of the water but was happy when she was put on a boat and sent home.

“Everyone had high expectations for her, but to last only two days makes people think she’s done it just for the money.”

Celebrity SAS sees Ant Middleton and his fellow Special Forces veterans replicate the infamous SAS selection process for a load of famous faces – and this year, ex-boxer Tony Bellow will also be joining Joey Essex.

Last year, most of the celebs didn’t make it to the end, as they struggled with abuse and torture from the staff, extreme weather, as well as lack of sleep and food.

The show saw Loose Women’s Andrea McLean quit with hypothermia and TV host AJ Odudu collapsed carrying 45kg uphill.