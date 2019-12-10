Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell has split with his fiancée.

The former reality star, who took part in the ITV2 matchmaking hit series back in 2017, got engaged to model fiancée Danielle Zarb-Cousin last December, taking to his Instagram page to share the news at the time.

However, fiancée Danielle has now confirmed that the pair have split up, using her social media to reveal the sad news.

Sharing a video of her trying on her figure-hugging lace strapless wedding dress with her or 32,000 followers, Danielle wrote, ‘It isn’t just cancelling a wedding, it’s saying goodbye to the vision you had for the rest of your life after that day.

‘The venue, the laughter, the family members and the start of a journey with someone who you love and who will love you for the rest of your life, no matter what, for better or worse. The places you would live and the things you would see together.

‘I am not posting this for sympathy but for my own closure. I’m saying goodbye to the girl in this dress, I’m saying goodbye to her for good.

‘It’s been pretty traumatising for me having to come to terms with everything lol but I’m only looking forward from now on. God has a different plan for my life 🙏 I hope the next chapter is the best one yet ✨✨#youstayclassysandiego’.

The model then added, ‘the details are between Jonny & I. We have some amazing beautiful memories together which I will always cherish and I wish him nothing but happiness and success with everything he does in his life 🦋💖’.

Love Island star Jonny is yet to comment on the split, however he took to his Instagram page to share a snap of him standing next to his car on a sunny day, writing, ‘It’s a new day, lets make it count 🌅’.

From our sister site GoodtoKnow.