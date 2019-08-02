Former Made in Chelsea star Josh Patterson reveals heartbreaking reason he had a social media break

Josh Patterson has opened up about taking a break from social media.

Credit: Getty

The former Made in Chelsea star took to his Instagram page to reveal that he was making a return to the social media website after a previous hiatus.

Speaking about his reasons behind the decision, the 29-year-old, who has previously opened up about his mental health, revealed that he felt the need to take some time out to encourage productivity in his work and take some time to think.

Alongside an image of himself posing among outdoor greenery, the reality TV star wrote: •I’m Back•

‘A whole month without posting on Instagram, and bloody hell does it feel good. I haven’t felt myself for a while, so took some time out.

‘It’s been a productive month,’ he continued, ‘having given myself time to think and work on new things.’

He finished his caption, writing: ‘Big love to you all for seeing a Blanc canvas for so long and being patient, it’s time to get Picasso!’

Fans and friends left comments supporting the dad-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter India with ex-girlfriend and fellow Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead.

•My little girl turning 2 today• – 2 years ago I was told my life would change forever, and that I would become a Daddy. I was scared, unprepared and unsure of what the future had in store. – On the 12th June 2017 we welcomed into the world a beautiful little girl, India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson. The last 2 years have taught me, all the emotions I was feeling were not to be feared, but the natural instinct of becoming a parent. The fear is what keeps your child safe, the uncertainty is what drives you to learn, and the realisation not to worry about a future that hasn’t even happened. Focus your attention on the present as those moments quickly become the past. – I’ve allowed fear to prevent me from achieving so much in life, but since the day you were born something changed. Your my drive and inspiration now, to do the things I’ve set out to achieve. – Remain humble and grateful to those around you. Be open to things that you do not understand. See strength when vulnerability is shown, be patient because life can be tough. Always be kind a caring, treat those the way you wish to be treated. And always talk when times a tough, as mummy and daddy as always here. – You have my entire heart little one, What an exciting life we have together. – Happy birthday love DADDY! ❤️

‘Love this JP!’ wrote one supporter. ‘So many people forget to put themselves first, myself included. So pumped to see what you have in store ☺️

‘Happy you’re back mate,’ added another, ‘hope you’re feeling better 🙌🏼’.

Another commented: ‘Glad you had some time for you. So important. 💖

Others wrote: ‘We have missed u’, ‘Welcome back Josh xx’, ‘💛 glad you’re feeling better JP 🌞’ and ‘Good to have you back Josh’.

The TV star has previously been candid about his battle with mental health, opening up on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

‘Three years ago I hit rock bottom,’ he said. ‘My self worth was non-existent to the point where I was taking my – or I was going to take my life. And something in that moment stopped me from doing it and the reason why I’m so passionate about this now is that when you think there is nothing to live for, I’d like to think that I’m one of those individuals that can prove to you that there is.’