Josh Patterson has opened up about taking a break from social media.

The former Made in Chelsea star took to his Instagram page to reveal that he was making a return to the social media website after a previous hiatus.

Speaking about his reasons behind the decision, the 29-year-old, who has previously opened up about his mental health, revealed that he felt the need to take some time out to encourage productivity in his work and take some time to think.

Alongside an image of himself posing among outdoor greenery, the reality TV star wrote: ‘•I’m Back•

‘A whole month without posting on Instagram, and bloody hell does it feel good. I haven’t felt myself for a while, so took some time out.

‘It’s been a productive month,’ he continued, ‘having given myself time to think and work on new things.’

He finished his caption, writing: ‘Big love to you all for seeing a Blanc canvas for so long and being patient, it’s time to get Picasso!’

Fans and friends left comments supporting the dad-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter India with ex-girlfriend and fellow Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead.

‘Love this JP!’ wrote one supporter. ‘So many people forget to put themselves first, myself included. So pumped to see what you have in store ☺️’

‘Happy you’re back mate,’ added another, ‘hope you’re feeling better 🙌🏼’.

Another commented: ‘Glad you had some time for you. So important. 💖’

Others wrote: ‘We have missed u’, ‘Welcome back Josh xx’, ‘💛 glad you’re feeling better JP 🌞’ and ‘Good to have you back Josh’.

The TV star has previously been candid about his battle with mental health, opening up on Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

‘Three years ago I hit rock bottom,’ he said. ‘My self worth was non-existent to the point where I was taking my – or I was going to take my life. And something in that moment stopped me from doing it and the reason why I’m so passionate about this now is that when you think there is nothing to live for, I’d like to think that I’m one of those individuals that can prove to you that there is.’