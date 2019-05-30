Corrie’s Julia Goulding reveals she is expecting first baby with husband

The soap star is expecting!

Coronation Street star Julia Goulding has revealed she is expecting her first child.

The soap star, who has been playing the character of Shona Ramsey on the show since 2016, announced that she and husband Ben Silver are set to welcome their first baby at the end of this year.

Confirming the exciting news in the form of an adorable Instagram post, Julia, who portrays David Platt’s love interest on the cobbles, shared a sweet pic posing beside her hubby.

Beside the shot, which shows the pair cuddling up side by side with huge grins on their faces, the actress penned a heartfelt caption.

It reads: ‘Ben and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting our first baby at the end of this year!

‘We are absolutely overjoyed and can’t wait to meet our little one! ❤️❤️❤️ #newarrival #babysilver.’

Hordes of Julia’s fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory words, with one swooning: ‘Awww this is the best news I’ve heard in ages:) your going to be the most incredible mum💞 congratulations gorgeous!! Lots of love x.’

Meanwhile, another wondered how the soon-to-be mum would continue with her acting throughout pregnancy, jokily penning: ‘Congratulations! 👣 Can’t wait to watch for the strategic placement in your scenes once your bump grows… Unless they write it in 😏.’

Julia and Ben tied the knot back in February, when they exchanged vows on stage at Manchester’s Albert Hall, after getting engaged in 2018.

Speaking on their slightly unconventional ceremony, in which they walked up the aisle hand in hand, Julia revealed: ‘It was important for us to walk down the aisle together and my parents aren’t traditional.’

Chatting to OK! Magazine she continued: ‘My dad didn’t mind not giving me away as he believes I’m my own person. I can totally understand why people do it, but the way we did it felt right for Ben and I.’