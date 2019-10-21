The teen has urged his followers to block the fake account

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s oldest son Junior has warned his social media followers of a ‘disgusting’ imposter pretending to be him online.

Taking to Instagram, the 14-year-old son of the reality stars explained that a Snapchat account impersonating him had been set up and was asking users for ‘inappropriate’ images.

Sharing a screen shot of the fake account, Junior told his 134 thousand followers, ‘I have had ppl ask me if this is me. This is not me. This person is tryna claim it’s me.

‘If u r one of the ppl who have added this disgusting person then block n report him or she. Acc disgusted.

‘Whoever this is…’

Continuing, the teen urged fans to block the suspicious account that was sending and asking for explicit photos while masquerading as him.

‘Reason I’m so disgusted is cuz they r tryna get u to send inappropriate pictures. N also sending them back claiming to be me,’ Junior said.

‘Block n report them now if u r one of the ppl to have added them.’

Making it clear that his Instagram is his only official social media account, he wrote, ‘Unless u know me in person or I have DMD you on Insta it is not me!’

This follows news that Junior prefers to stay with dad Peter and his wife Emily because he is embarrassed of the mess in mum Katie’s house.

A source told The Mirror, “He was so embarrassed by the mess and preferred Peter’s cleaner house. He is like any teenage boy and embarrasses easily so he just didn’t visit the house.”