Junior Andre showed support for dad Peter performing in Thriller Live by asking his Beckham pals to join him in the audience.

Junior Andre was later pictured backstage with Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, alongside his dad.

Junior captioned the snap, ‘Great night wit my guys. @cruzbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @peterandre’

The unlikely friendship comes through the love of music – with Peter performing in the Michael Jackson West End show Thriller Live for just two weeks.

And it’s the first time Junior has seen his dad on stage at the Lyric Theatre – and what better way than to invite showbiz friends to see the show.

READ MORE: Peter Andre and lookalike son Junior wear matching tuxedos for adorable red carpet appearance

One fan said, ‘Since when you been pals with the Beck’s Junior? Great guys to know.’

Another added, ‘Your parents should be very proud of the young man they’ve raised.’

One fan commented on how tall Junior looked, saying, ‘You look taller than your dad mate,’ as he stood in the backstage line up. Another commented on Cruz, saying, ‘Cruz looks a little like Justin Bieber.’

The Beckham’s West End trip comes after David, Victoria, Romeo and Harper were pictured backstage with the cast of Mary Poppins last week.

And it looks like future ties are being forged between the two famous families as Junior followed Cruz’s private Instagram account and was accepted by Cruz.

The pair, who are both aged 14, possibly bonded over their love of music – Junior previously revealed on his social media he wants to be a rapper and actor like Will Smith. And Cruz is no stranger to the music industry – following in his Spice Girl mum Victoria’s footsteps when he released a single If Every Day Was Christmas back in 2016.

Could we see a future Andre-Beckham collaboration on the cards?

Fan would like to see a different duo – with one fan adding, ‘Now just need Katie Price and Posh to get together!’