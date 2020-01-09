Justin has explained why he 'looks like sh*t'

Justin Bieber has hit back at online trolls claiming that he is ‘on meth’.

After slating comments claiming he looks ‘like sh*t’ thanks to use of the class A drug, global music sensation Justin confirmed a secret battle with his health.

In a super honest Instagram post, the Canadian mega star, 25, explained that his recent dishevelled appearance has been a result of Lyme disease and chronic Mononucleosis, a viral condition caused by the Epstein-Barr virus.

Lyme disease is a contagious illness spread through tick bites. It can cause skin rashes and flu like symptoms.

Opening up about his poor health, Justin defiantly penned, ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like sh*t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.’

Continuing, he revealed that details of his struggles will be revealed in an upcoming documentary.

The ten part series is set to be released on YouTube on the 27th January.

‘These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.’

According to TMZ, sources who have already seen the documentary have claimed that Justin has expressed that he felt ‘severely depressed’ for much of 2019, despite marrying his wife, Hailey Baldwin.