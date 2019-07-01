Manager Scooter bought Taylor's old label for $300M

Justin Bieber has responded to Taylor Swift after she slammed the singer’s manager Scooter Braun for acquiring the rights to her back catalogue.

Manager Scooter, who is responsible for launching Justin Bieber’s career, announced on Sunday he had bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group as part of a $300 million deal.

Big Machine Label Group is Taylor’s old label before she moved to Universal – they own her entire back catalogue from 2006 to 2017.

Shortly after the deal was announced a furious Taylor took to her Tumblr page to blast the deal and accuse Scooter, Kanye West and Justin Bieber of bullying her.

‘This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term “loyalty” is clearly just a contractual concept.’

She went on, ‘Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words “Scooter Braun” escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to.

‘He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.’

She also accused the music manager, who also looks after Ariana Grande, of playing a role in Kanye and Kim orchestrating ‘an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.’

Taylor signed off, ‘Sad and grossed out.’

Justin has since responded to Taylor on his Instagram page, and said they should all talk about it properly to try and resolve any ‘conflict’.

‘First of all I would like to apologise for posting that hurtful Instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that…’

He added: ‘Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations.

‘So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.’

Justin finished: ‘Neither scooter or I have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone I loves character thats crossing a line…’

A host of other singers and famous faces have now waded into the row, including Demi Lovato who took to social media to defend Scooter.

Taylor’s good friend Cara Delevingne took a swipe at Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber, who had commented ‘gentleman’ under his post to Taylor.

‘Gentleman? @haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored,’ the model replied. ‘I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.’