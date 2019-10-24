Drama drama drama

Yesterday, US pop sensation Selena Gomez released a new song called Lose You To Love Me and her fans are convinced it’s all about her turbulent relationship with Justin Bieber.

The pair dated on and off between 2010 and 2017 before they broke up for good and Justin moved on with his now wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In the single, former Disney star Selena sings about being “replaced” in two months after a hurtful romance.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, ‘Selena full on ROASTING Justin in Lose You To Love Le and I’m LIVING FOR IT.’

While a second chipped in, ‘I really wonder if Justin Bieber watched and listens to Lose You To Love Me by @selenagomez and just took a moment and thought about everything and how he hurt this girl but she grew stronger and just ugh. I love ya Selena ❤️.’

Following the release of the emotional song, Selena’s supporters went wild when Justin’s new beau Hailey shared a screen shot of her listening to a song called ‘I’ll Kill You’ with many believing she was taking a swipe at Selena.

Hitting back at Hailey’s suspected dig, one Tweeter remaked, ‘Hailey is so insecure about Selena and it’s obvious. she can’t compete.’

Amid the trolling being sent to Hailey, Selena shared a video urging her fans to stop.

She said, “’I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that.

“So please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anyone, please.

“Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say.”