'She packed up her things and moved out'

Love Island star Kady McDermott and her boyfriend Myles Barnett have reportedly split up following an explosive row.

The stunning reality beauty and the hunky TOWIE star have been dating since 2018 and recently settled down in their first pad after buying a flat in St. Albans, Hertfordshire.

Now, 23-year-old Kady is said to have moved out of the shared home following a huge argument with 25-year-old Myles.

The pair first sparked split rumours after they deleted almost all traces of each other on their social media accounts.

It now seems as though the couple have both unfollowed each other on all social media platforms.

A source revealed: ‘They had a huge row and split up – and then she packed up her things and moved out.

‘She’s furious at him and deleted all the photos of him off social media – but then again, they’re always splitting up and rowing.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘Everyone thinks it’ll all be back on by next week. They’ve got such a passionate relationship, it’s on and off all the time.’

Prior to the speculated break up, Kady recently opened up on her and Myles’ relationship, admitting she wanted a ring on her finger ASAP.

She told The Sun: ‘I’ve said to him he has to propose within the next two years. I’d like to get married, but if anything I think he’s more forward with it all.

‘Believe it or not, I actually get embarrassed quite easily like with the public. I said to him that If he proposed to me it would have to be in private, I would not want any people around.

‘I just get too embarrassed. He’s sweet bless him, he’s like a different person.’