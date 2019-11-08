Each to their own...

Rap icon Kanye West has revealed he wants to change his name to something very… Well, very Kanye.

The controversial music star made the news of his potential name change known during the Fast Company festival this week.

The bizarre claim came as dad-of-four Kanye reportedly insisted that it’s not distasteful to brand yourself based on your bank account, saying, “People say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire.

“But I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year, ’til y’all understand exactly what it is.”

Sounds like a bit of a mouthful.

Over on social media, Kanye’s fans reacted to the bizarre update.

‘Kanye said he might change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year. I’m here for it,’ one wrote.

While a second joked, ‘Guy’s on a different planet.’

This follows news that Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian removed a set of fake nipples from her 2019 Met Gala outfit because he wasn’t best pleased with the revealing look.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye was seen telling Kim that her Thierry Mugler dripping water effect gown was “too sexy” and that it was “affecting [his] soul and spirit” negatively.

Now Kim has elaborated on the situation, explaining she had to remove the artificial nips.

“He was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times,” she said during an appearance on The Real this week, “and that was still on there, so we did have that discussion.”

She continued to add that she took the nipples off as part of a “compromise” to “tone it down a little bit”.

“I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already,” she added.