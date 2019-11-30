Kardashians flood E! star with congratulations as she reveals pregnancy

Relatively Nat & Liv Star Natalie Halcro has announced her pregnancy.

The E! star took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news with her nearly four million followers, revealing how far along she is and showing off her growing bump with a series of snaps.

Natalie shared a swipe-through of two photos of herself showing off her blossoming bump in a skin-tight white body suit.

The reality star, who was heavily made up in the photos and donned a pair of wide silver hoop earrings, finished off her outfit with a pair of knee-high snakeskin stiletto boots.

Revealing that she was already seven months pregnant, the star captioned her post, ‘One more reason to be thankful this year 🤍 #29weeks’.

The excitable post, which quickly raked up hundreds of thousands of likes and nearly ten thousand comments, was flooded with messages of congratulations from fans and friends.

And the mum-to-be received messages from a host of high-profile faces, including close friends the Kardashians.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars and close friends of Natalie’s, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, were among the first to comment on the happy post writing, ‘I’m so happy for you! Seriously you look so amazing and I can’t wait to celebrate you and your new baby love!!!’ and ‘Congratulations beautiful!!!!!!!!!! Wow you look incredible 😍😍😍’.

One of Khloe’s best friends Khadijah Haqq McCray also commented, writing, ‘You look Amazing!! Congratulations!’.

While Victoria’s Secret angel Shanina Shaik added, ‘Yay!!! Love you ween and my little angel inside mamas belly 💋💋👏🏽👏🏽 so beautiful!’.

Natalie is not the only of the Kardashians’ friends who is currently expecting her first child, after Khloe’s best friend Malika Haqq recently announced that she is pregnant also.

‘I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,’ she wrote on her Instagram back in September.

‘I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I just knew one day.

‘God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine.’