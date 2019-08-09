'There is no drama'

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has finally broken her silence on her ex husband, Kevin Clifton’s relationship with Stacey Dooley.

The professional dancing pair married back in 2015 before divorcing in 2018. The pair are still on good terms and work alongside each other as Strictly professionals.

Kevin then found romance again with investigative journalist, Stacey Dooley, after they were partnered up for last year’s series of the BBC dance contest.

Now, Karen has commented on her ex’s new relationship with the redheaded documentary maker.

Speaking to FUBAR radio this week, she said: ‘I don’t really know anything about that. When we go in [to rehearsals] we’re literally going crazy with all the routines. But you know what he looks extremely happy, so I’m happy that he’s happy.’

Insisting that working with her former hubby is never uncomfortable, she continued: ‘Most people think that we’d be like, ‘Oh I don’t like it’, but no. Not at all. We laugh. There is no drama. I don’t like drama baby llama! I’m happy, he’s happy, let’s all be happy!’

Karen, 37, who has also found love again with Welsh opera singer, David Webb, went on to detail that she is proud that Kevin managed to win the show’s glitter ball trophy alongside Stacey last year.

‘I’m so proud of him and all the things he’s been doing lately. For us, it’s never been a problem and it never will be a problem. We’re really cool.’

‘We absolutely love working together,’ she continued. ‘We’re dancing together. The nice thing is that we don’t have partners that we are dancing with all the time, we switch partners around, so we all get a feel for everybody else.’

This comes after Stacey, 32, finally opened up about her relationship with Kevin, telling The Guardian last week that they are preferring to keep things under wraps.

‘Kev and I have agreed not to go into too much detail about our private lives because you can’t really indulge that and then ask for privacy. That’s why we’ve turned down interviews that have offered us tens of thousands of pounds.

‘What I am happy to say is Kev’s amazing, I’m happy, life happens, I’ve got an amazing career and I’m very lucky.’