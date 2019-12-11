Kate Ferdinand suffers major gym fail in hilarious video clip

OMG 😂😂😂

Kate Ferdinand left fans in fits of laughter when she shared a video clip of a seriously painful looking fitness fail on Instagram.

The gym bunny, who recently tied the knot with football legend, Rio Ferdinand, took to the social media site to post the disastrous footage for the eyes of her one million followers.

In the upload, the former TOWIE star can be seen gearing up to throw herself into a work out in her plush home gym.

After yelling “I’m ready” for the camera, Kate legs it across the room before tripping and tumbling to the ground.

Having witnessed the mishap, her celebrity personal trainer Mel Deane can be heard shouting, “Sh*t!”

Captioning the video of painful looking accident, Kate laughed it off, writing, ‘When your so excited about getting back in the gym …. and, well, it doesn’t quite go to plan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 we are crying with laughter ! What a morning @meldeane12 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️.’

Naturally, the post left loads of the blonde beauty’s fans in hysterics, with plenty hitting the comment section to let her know.

‘🤣🤣🤣 Love it @xkateferdinand 💥,’ wrote one.

‘Awww haha! Bless so sorry! But that did make me chuckle this morning! Hope you’re ok and had a great first workout,’ chipped in a second.

‘🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 laughed out loud on the bus @xkateferdinand ❤️,’ added a third, while a fourth cheekily commented, ‘Me and my daughter watched this over n over this morn have giggles😘.’