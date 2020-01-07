What a HOT couple...

Kate Ferdinand’s sensational figure left her fans as impressed as always when she took to social media to share an adorable couple snap of her and husband Rio.

In the throwback photo, taken on Christmas day during the former TOWIE star and the football pro’s festive beach getaway, Kate can be seen baring her insanely toned physique in a tiny red bikini.

Stood beside her is her hunky new hubby Rio, who can be seen sporting a pair of matching red swimming trunks.

Adorable.

Flashing their gym honed bodies in the mirror selfie, the pair posed for the camera, with Kate wearing her blonde locks in a tight bun on top of her head, teamed with a pair of large black sun glasses.

If Rio and Kate’s coordinating swimwear wasn’t cute enough, Rio’s children Tate, Tia and Lorenz also rocked festive red pieces on the beach too.

In a sweet family snap from the sun soaked Christmas trip, Kate, who is step-mum to Rio’s brood, can be seen cheekily posing beside the clan.

Alongside the pic, Kate shared a similar snap from an entire year earlier, proving a Christmas on an exotic beach is a tradition for the Ferdinands.

Despite the festive fun, fitness fanatic Kate made sure to find time for a work out on the beach, sharing a video of herself doing squats and lunges on the sand.

Naturally, lots of her fans were quick to praise her figure in he photos.

‘I would give ANYTHING for her body 😍🔥🔥🔥,’ insisted one.

‘Can’t deal with this woman 😍 the bod on her 😩,’ gushed a second, while a third added, ‘Looking incredible 💪🏽.’