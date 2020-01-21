Kate Ferdinand stuns with sexy snap as she cheekily shows off bra

Kate Ferdinand has stunned with a cheeky sexy snap.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page with a sizzling snap that showed off her gorgeous outfit.

Kate was looking absolutely gorgeous in her photo, opting for a fiery red plunge blazer dress, paired with a soft smokey eye look, a glossy nude lip and bouncy waves.

However, the former TOWIE star stunned fans as she also gave a cheeky peak of her bra.

The bright dress’s low plunge gave fans a glimpse of the star’s matching red and pink lacy bra.

Kate captioned the photo with a simple red love heart to match her outfit, and she was even supported by footballer husband Rio Ferdinand who also left a sweet comment.

The former Manchester United player left a comment to match his wife’s, writing a simple red love heart emoji as well.

Kate’s post quickly raked up thousands of likes and many comments from fans complementing her on her gorgeous look.

‘Beautiful, beautiful,’ wrote one fan. ‘I have followed you for a few years and I must comment on how an amazing person you have turned into, your heart shines through your beauty wish is very rare’.

‘Beautiful person in and out, inspiration to young girls 💗,’ added another fan, while one wrote, ‘Beaut of beauts 💯😍👌💋❤️’.

Others added, ‘Beautiful lady ❤️’, ‘Stunning 🔥 xx’, ‘Lady in red ❤️’ and ‘Absolutely stunning 💕’.

Kate also followed the post with another that shows her trying to leave the house, but without success!

The TV star is stepmum to husband Rio’s three children, 13-year-old Lorenz, 11-year-old Tate and eight year old Tia.

Kate posted an adorable post with a series of photos showing her trying to get a lovely hug from her step kids but the foursome just end up messing around.

She wrote, ‘This is what really happens when I’m trying to get a picture before I go out 😫😫😫😫 #help #madhouse’.

Fans loved the sweet post, praising the star for ‘protecting the kids’ privacy’ with by blanking their faces out with emoji symbols, and raving about how ‘warming’, ‘loving’ and ‘adorable’ the family are.