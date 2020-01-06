Kate Garraway has revealed she's struggling to part with her unworn clothes - and she's not the only one.

The Good Morning Britain host is still getting herself back into a routine following her stint in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle – not only did she sleep in for her first return to the ITV breakfast show but now she is waking up earlier than usual – to tackle her wardrobe!

Kate, 52, who is married to Derek Draper [pictured] took to Instagram to share her latest dilemma with fans by uploading a snap of her messy bedroom and captioning it, ‘Woke up weirdly early this morning with (even weirder for me) urge to spring clean and clear out – now slightly regretting what I started as there seems to just be more and more STUFF.’

She continued, ‘Also keep finding things haven’t worn or used for ages and falling for n love with it all over again . So the pile “to go “ doesn’t seem to be getting any bigger – aaaargh!!!!!! #clearout #sundays’

And in celeb world, she’s not alone – This Morning host Eamonn Holmes reached out to Kate with some empathy.

He said, ‘Exactly what we are doing today Kate. My To Go pile is the same as yours…… Going Nowhere it seems.’

Eamonn and wife Ruth Langsford are hosts of This Morning and it sounds like they’re struggling too to get their wardrobe ready for 2020.

Meanwhile presenter Jenni Falconer, added, ‘Once you start, you just can’t stop!! Resisting the urge to do the same.’

But fans have been quick with the tips of parting ways with your beloved belongings. One wrote, ‘If you’ve not thought about it, used it or worn it in the last year…. give it to someone who will do all of those things and know someone else is enjoying it that’s my policy and it works …. once gone I’ve never thought wish I hadn’t thrown away!’

Keep an eye out for some old favourites or whether their wardrobe has had a full on refresh for the year ahead…