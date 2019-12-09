'You look incredible!'

After weeks of living without a hot shower and sleeping in the middle of the Australian jungle, it seems that I’m A Celeb’s Kate Garraway couldn’t be more pleased to have returned back to civilisation.

The Good Morning Britain host stripped off and climbed into a steaming hot bath after narrowly missing a spot in the I’m A Celeb final, explaining how pleased she was to be back in a world of cleanliness.

Posing bare faced with her wet hair slicked back, the news presenter smiled for the camera and penned the caption, ‘FIRST BATH! Clean hair , clean body HOT WATER! The things you take for granted eh! Never again!! #teamkate #sograteful #loveyouall❤️ #iamaceleb.’

Plenty of Kate’s loyal supporters took to the comment section to cheer her on and praise her for her efforts in the jungle.

‘❤️ you deserve that…thank you for 2 weeks of top quality entertainment 🌹,’ one wrote.

‘Should’ve been crowned Queen Of The Jungle Kate! You did brilliantly 💪🏼 What an experience you will treasure forever. Now time to enjoy with your family xx,’ added another.

While a third swooned, ‘110% true pure natural beauty Kate, you’re my choice of Jungle Queen 🎉👏🥂🌟,’ and a fourth added, ‘@kategarraway you were so lovely in the jungle….patient, kind & funny! Plus you look incredible…a true natural beauty! Well done ❤️.’

Later, Kate took to the social media platform again to share a photo as she met up with her fellow camp mate, Caitlyn Jenner for a spot of breakfast back in reality.

Beaming with happiness beside the Olympian and reality star, she wrote, ‘First breakfast with Caitlyn without rice and beans!!’