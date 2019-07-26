Kensington Palace forced to deny THIS claim about Kate Middleton

'Categorically not true'

Kensington Palace has been forced to publicly speak out to deny a rumour about the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton– something that is very rarely done.

A representative for the palace hit back at claims that Kate has undergone Botox injections, shutting down the speculation that the 37-year-old has received the cosmetic treatment.

The claims that Kate’s youthful glow is a result of going under the needle were made by Munir Somji, the chief medical officer of the British Dr. Medi Spa clinic, when he posted comparison images of Kate supposedly before and after she had undergone ‘baby Botox’.

Baby Botox is a procedure that involves injections being administered in smaller doses for a subtle effect.

In the post, which has now been deleted, Munir pointed out where the changes to her face had allegedly taken place, writing: ‘Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox.

‘Patients come from far and wide to see me for this procedure. It truly is so simple…

‘There is no excuse for doctors to leave patients with brows on the floor.

‘Note the reduction of fine lines on the forehead. But also note the depression of the medial (middle part) brow but elevation of the lateral tail of the brow.’

A palace spokesperson reportedly told the New York Post that speculation about the mum-of-three’s facial touch ups was ‘categorically not true’.

As well as denying that she had any treatment, the palace added: ‘The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.’

It’s believed that Kate’s glowing skin is instead down to organic rosehip oil.

Back in 2017, Us Weekly revealed: ‘Kate continues to use rosehip oil in her daily skincare regiment.

‘She loves the effect it has on her skin. [Her mother] Carole [Middleton] is also a fan.’