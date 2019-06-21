Kate Middleton made the sweetest gift for Prince William’s birthday today

Prince William turns 37 today and Kate Middleton created the sweetest birthday gift for her husband to celebrate.

According to The Sun, the Duchess, with the help of their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, made a scrapbook of the family’s best memories, with pictures and drawings from the children.

Reportedly, Catherine – who is known for being arty and creative – wanted to make a collection of special moments that the family have had over the last year.

So it’s likely that the scrapbook also includes many lovely moments of their youngest son, Prince Louis’s first year.

A source told the publication, ‘Kate and the children have been compiling a large album of the children’s paintings, drawings and collages and prints.

‘They reflect what they have been doing over the past year. You can look at any event they were involved with as a family and there will probably be a picture, drawing, print or photo.’

Likely to be included are special family events such as the recent Trooping the Colour ceremony, for the Queen’s birthday, and Catherine’s ‘Back to Nature’ garden created for the RHS – which Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited many times.

It’s reported that Catherine and the kids worked on the thoughtful present all year long, adding to it whenever there was a special moment they wanted to remember.

They are said to have centred most of the work on the presenter at auntie Pippa Middleton’s home in West London, so that it was kept a secret from Prince William.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The source added, ‘It’s taken a great deal of time and effort to make, and as a present, it means something.’

What a lovely gift for the Duke – we’re sure he loved it when he was given it by his family today!

It’s thought that Prince William is spending his 37th birthday privately today, likely at his Kensington Palace home or his country house, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

To mark the special day Kensington Palace have posted a smiley photo of the Duke seemingly pictured on one of his many visits to Africa.

In the comments section of the photo, Prince Harry and Meghan’s official Instagram account shared a sweet message for Prince William, saying, ‘Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!’

From our sister site Woman&Home