Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two of the most stylish ladies around, but there’s no doubt that they both have two different ways of dressing.

While the Duchess of Sussex normally favours tailored pieces, such as trousers suits, in muted colours, the Duchess of Cambridge is a huge fan of florals and brighter colours.

But it seems the one fashion item the two ladies share a common interest in is a pair of affordable espadrille wedges, which have become a staple of both of their summer wardrobes.

Just yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge headed to an unannounced engagement, a special photography workshop alongside two of her patronages, The Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children.

That same day, Catherine was handed down the Royal Photographic Society patronage from the Queen, given how closely it matches up with her own interest in photography.

For her outfit for the day, Catherine chose a stunning printed midi dress – which she wore with her much loved Castaner wedges, in a light nude/beige colour.

The comfy shoes have been in Kate’s wardrobe for a long time, and she recently wore them on a visit to the Chelsea Flower show too, proving just how versatile they are.

Her sister-in-law Meghan also appears to love the espadrille shoes, having worn them on two occasions during hers and Harry’s tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand and Tonga.

The Duchess of Sussex opted for the black pair for her royal wardrobe, and we reckon both make an excellent choice, and will go with almost anything you already own.

While the two royal ladies wore their wedges with dresses, you could just as easily dress up a casual jeans and t-shirt look with the stunning Castaner wedges.

And best of all, the Duchess-approved shoes are actually sold for a very reasonable price.

While Catherine’s don’t appear to be available online, Meghan’s, with the thread tie, are available in a variety of colours for just £80 at Net-a-porter.

The wedges are also on sale in a range of muted colours, including a blush pink, teal green, and white.

Will you be picking up a pair?

