Kate Middleton paid the sweetest tribute to Princess Diana at baby Archie’s christening

Amy Hunt

The Duchess of Cambridge made sure to keep the late Princess's memory alive on the day with the touching tribute

It was a special weekend for the royal family, as they celebrated baby Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-month old son was baptised at the Private Chapel in the royal abode, alongside 25 of the couple’s closest friends and family, and his new godparents – whose names are unknown.

But of course, one person missing from the proceedings was Prince Harry’s mum – and Archie’s grandmother – Princess Diana.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge made sure to keep the late Princess’s memory alive on the day with the touching sartorial tribute to her.

This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

At the christening, Catherine wore a pair of pearl-drop earrings which previously belonged to Diana, as a way of ensuring she was involved in the celebrations during Archie’s big day.

And in an even sweeter coincidence (or, meaningful move), Diana actually wore the earrings most famously at her own son, Prince Harry’s christening, back in 1984.

What a lovely way to remember Archie’s grandmother on the day…

Meghan and Harry themselves also made sure Diana was involved in the day, by including her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes in the official family portrait released to the public.

It’s thought that the Duke and Duchess are particularly close to Diana’s side of the family, so including her family so closely in the day was a touching way of remembering her too.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor wore a replica of the christening gown worn by royal babies since the mid-1800s, as he sat cradled by his mother Meghan for the official photographs.

The Duchess wore a bespoke Dior outfit for the special day, as well as her Cartier earrings, which she also wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

