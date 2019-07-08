The Duchess of Cambridge made sure to keep the late Princess's memory alive on the day with the touching tribute

It was a special weekend for the royal family, as they celebrated baby Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two-month old son was baptised at the Private Chapel in the royal abode, alongside 25 of the couple’s closest friends and family, and his new godparents – whose names are unknown.

But of course, one person missing from the proceedings was Prince Harry’s mum – and Archie’s grandmother – Princess Diana.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge made sure to keep the late Princess’s memory alive on the day with the touching sartorial tribute to her.

At the christening, Catherine wore a pair of pearl-drop earrings which previously belonged to Diana, as a way of ensuring she was involved in the celebrations during Archie’s big day.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

And in an even sweeter coincidence (or, meaningful move), Diana actually wore the earrings most famously at her own son, Prince Harry’s christening, back in 1984.

What a lovely way to remember Archie’s grandmother on the day…

Meghan and Harry themselves also made sure Diana was involved in the day, by including her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes in the official family portrait released to the public.

It’s thought that the Duke and Duchess are particularly close to Diana’s side of the family, so including her family so closely in the day was a touching way of remembering her too.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor wore a replica of the christening gown worn by royal babies since the mid-1800s, as he sat cradled by his mother Meghan for the official photographs.

The Duchess wore a bespoke Dior outfit for the special day, as well as her Cartier earrings, which she also wore on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

From our sister site Woman&Home