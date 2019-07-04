She unintentionally revealed the new product this week

Kate Middleton always looks flawless, whether she’s out and about on a royal engagement, or pictured enjoying spending time with her family.

And while we we know a lot about the products the Duchess of Cambridge uses on her face to get her glowing, picture-perfect look, she recently – unintentionally – also revealed what new lip balm she prefers.

During her appearance at Wimbledon, the Duchess was pictured pulling a small pink tube of something out of her handbag, and touching up her lip make-up.

It’s a rare move for a member of the royal family, as they generally don’t adjust their appearance in public.

But luckily for us, her touch up revealed exactly which lip balm she uses now – and amazingly, it’s also super affordable!

Hello! magazine noted that the lip balm appears to be Clarins’ Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector, in the pinky shade, rose shimmer.

Tubes of the stuff sell for just £18.50, meaning you can emulate the Duchess’s perfect pout yourself at home for a pretty brilliant price.

The Clarins lip balm appears to be the ultimate lip product if you’re looking for soft, smooth lips. The brand claims that ‘lips are left looking soft, smooth, shiny and plump’, and that the gel – with a light scent – will give your lips a hint of colour, although not too much if you want to wear your favourite lipstick or gloss on top.

You can buy the Clarins lip balm HERE.

Customers certainly seem to love it as much as the Duchess does, with many commenting on the website to praise it for being ‘natural-looking’, and long-lasting.

One shopper said, ‘Great smell and lasting for a long time once applied. Highly recommended.’

As another wrote about the Clarins lip balm, ‘This is my number one, best ever, must have on a desert island product.

‘I have it in 5 of the available colours and wear it every day, either alone for a natural but ‘finished’ look or over similar colour lipsticks in the evening.It’s light, non sticky, glossy and feels lovely on my lips.’ High praise indeed!

So will you be trying Kate’s new favourite product?

From our sister site Woman&Home