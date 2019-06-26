Yesterday, Kate Middleton attended a photography workshop to mark her newest patronage with The Royal Photographic Society.

And whilst there, the mum-of-three revealed that her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are following in her footsteps with their latest hobby.

Speaking to two teenagers about tips on getting the best photos, she shared the trick she uses with her children to help them capture a great shot.

Kate told them, ‘Just look at everything around you. Maybe it’s in front of you, or far away but choose your subject and focus on it.

‘Get outside with your camera as well. George and Charlotte love it when we do that.

The Duchess of Cambridge has made it clear that she loves being in the outdoors with her children, and it seems she’s combining her passion for nature with her love of photography when it comes to sharing her hobbies with them.

Kate has long been a passionate photographer, and has taken almost all of the official portraits of her children since they were born. So it’s no surprise that George and Charlotte are picking it up too!

The Cambridge kids also seem to be adopting their mum’s love of nature too.

Recently, the Duchess designed a Back to Nature garden for the RHS, and reports at the time revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte loved going there in the early morning to help clean the garden up for visitors coming that day.

It was a big day for Kate yesterday, as she also began her role as Patron of The Royal Photographic Society, having been handed down the honour from the Queen herself.

The Queen had held the position for 67 years, so the passing down of the patronage to the Duchess of Cambridge is the latest sign that the 93-year-old monarch is passing on some of her work to the younger members of the family, as they prepare to step into even bigger royal roles.

