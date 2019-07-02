The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she watched Harriet Dart play Christina McHale

Kate Middleton looked a picture of perfection in an elegant white shirt dress as she attended day two of Wimbledon today.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 37, looked effortlessly chic in a gorgeous outfit that featured a mid-length skirt, contrasting black buttons and a black Alexander McQueen belt.

The royal, who is patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, paired the pretty look with black heels and a little cream and black clutch, also by McQueen.

She was also wearing a pair of stylish Ray Ban sunglasses and gold statement earrings.

The mother-of-three was accompanied by security as she made her way to her seat alongside British tennis players Katie Boulter and retired player Anne Keothavong.

Kate appeared to be in very good spirits, with the trio being pictured sharing a laugh during the match.

On this occasion, the Duchess had swapped the Royal Box for a far more low-key seat on Court 14 to watch Harriet Dart play Christina McHale.

The Duchess, who has been a regular guest at Wimbledon since making her first visit back in 2011, is expected to join other famous faces in the box later on in the day.

This time last year, the Duchess of Cambridge had been joined by sister-in-law Meghan Markle as the pair watched Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber in the Ladies’ Finals.

It was Kate and Meghan’s first public engagement together without Prince Harry and Prince William.

If you love Kate’s summery Wimbledon look, here’s where you can get your hands on something very similar.

Debenhams are selling a white linen blend midi utility dress on their website and it’s currently on sale at £24.50. However, there are just a few sizes left so you better be quick.

There’s also this midi belted shirt dress at ASOS for £35.00: