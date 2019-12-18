Katie Price was reported missing earlier this month.

It was reported that the model and TV star “had gone missing from her West Sussex home”, which led to police officer reportedly turning up at her home to check on her.

It is said that the incident took place after Katie allegedly sent a stream of “worrying messages” to on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson, who ended up calling the police, as he was concerned about her.

“She started sending Kris lots of worrying messages to try and get his attention,” a source told New Magazine.

“He was concerned it sounded like a bit of a cry for help.”

“Kris ended up calling the police,” continued the source, “who arrived at her place, but by that time she’d left for a night out with some mates, so she can’t have been that upset.

“It seemed like she was winding Kris up all along.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed that the incident had taken place, saying, “On Tuesday, December 3, police received a report that celebrity Katie Price, 41, had gone missing from her West Sussex home.

“After becoming aware of concerns for her welfare, Ms Price spoke to police and assured officers she was safe and well.”

This comes as pal and former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here co-star Kerry Katona vowed to support the mum-of-five as she faces bankruptcy.

Kerry was declared bankrupt herself, once in 2008 and once in 2013, and said that Katie helped her through tough times that she has faced in the past.

Now she wants to be a good friend back to Katie, telling Closer Magazine, “When I was going through a difficult time with George [her late ex-husband] one night, I rang Kate. She said, ‘Get in the car and come and stay here right now.’

“So if she needed somewhere to stay, of course she could stay with me for Christmas – I’ll take her in and all of the kids.”