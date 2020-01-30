This is big news for the Ferdinand family 😍

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have elated their fans with the news that they are set to share a never-seen-before peek into their family life.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot at the end of last year in a lavish Greek wedding, took to social media yesterday to confirm that they have been working on a very personal project.

Football pro Rio and former reality star Kate have worked with the BBC to create a documentary looking into their experience of becoming a ‘stepfamily’.

Rio’s first wife, Rebecca Ellison, sadly passed away after a battle with cancer in 2015, leaving her and the sportsman’s three young children behind.

After finding romance with ex TOWIE stunner Kate in 2017, Rio introduced her to his kids, Tate, Tia and Lorenz.

Kate now acts as a mother figure in the family, taking the Ferdinand brood on the school run and cooking them dinners.

Speaking on This Morning about her decision to ditch her reality telly career to become a stepmother, Kate said, “I felt like I had two choices. I was in this world that had a lot of drama, it was very public. They had lost their mum, they don’t need a woman who is going to be out everywhere. They need someone who’s going to be home with them to give them love.”

“From the first date, to us moving in, to him asking me to be his girlfriend. Everything we have done we’ve included them in. The kids were part of it. So it feels like I wasn’t taking their Dad away from them.”

Now, Rio and Kate are set to bare all about the experience, telling their Instagram followers, ‘Excited to announce that our new documentary ‘Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily’ will air Monday 10th February at 9pm on @bbcone It is such a personal project for us both and we can’t wait for you all to see it, we really hope it will be able to help lots of people on similar journeys❤️.’

‘Can’t wait for this! 😍,’ commented one fan.

‘Very excited 🙏🏼❤️,’ agreed anther.