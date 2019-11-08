Fans spot odd detail in Kate Wright’s latest snap announcing exciting news

Kate Wright, now Kate Ferdinand, has perplexed fans with a detail in her latest snap.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to her Instagram page to share some exciting news with her fans.

Uploading a snap that shows her happily beaming away while holding up her new book, the model announced that she is now a published writer.

Revealing details about the read, named Fitter Happier Healthier, Kate captioned her post, ‘This is a surreal pinch me moment … I have a book … ahhh 📚💖😬🤭

‘Day out for my Rios birthday and coming home to my book we have been working on for over a year feels crazzzyyyy! So excited for you guys to see it!

‘Follow the link in my bio for a singed copy! Lots of love 💓 #fitterhappierhealthier’.

And while many fans were ecstatic for the TV star, who tied the knot last month with former England football captain Rio Ferdinand, a number of followers were more distracted by a rather odd detail in the background of the shot.

In her snap, Kate can be seen standing by the side of staircase and posing with her book, but the staircase bannister behind her seems to be adorned with Christmas decorations.

And fans were quick to zero in on it.

‘Do you have your Xmas decorations up 🤣,’ wrote one Instagram user, while others added, ‘Kate & Rios decs are up 🎄🤔’, ‘Christmas decs are up!! 😍😍😍’ and ‘the Ferdinand’s have Christmas decs up!’.

‘A book and Christmas decs?’ wrote one fan. ‘Now that’s one organised lady’.

‘So proud of you,’ commented another. ‘Well done! 👏🏾But the Xmas decorations already… no!’.

However many were thrilled to see the decorations and get into the Christmas spirit, writing, ‘Christmas decs 🙈🎅🏻’, ‘Love the decs!!! Xx’, ‘Christmas decorations 🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄’ and ‘OMG they are living my dream life with decs up already….🙌♥️😍’.

And some even used the festive ware as an excuse to put up their own decorations, adding ‘Time for my tree then 🎄??’, ‘If @xkateferdinand’s decs are up, surely ours can too? 🤔🙋🏼♀️’, ‘look if kate can put hers up then we can! 😂’ and ‘if Rio and Kate have their decs up then it’s allowed 😍’.

Congrats to Kate on the new book!