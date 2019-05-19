Kate has fans worried…

Kate Wright has sparked concern among fans after sharing a cryptic post about being ‘let down’ – just months after accepting Rio Ferdinand’s marriage proposal.

The 27-year-old uploaded a worrying quote to her Instagram Stories on Saturday about learning to let go of the ‘most trusted’ people in her life.

The emotional post read: ‘We are often let down by the most trusted people and loved by the most unexpected ones.

‘Some make us cry for things that we haven’t done, while others ignore our faults and just see our smile.

‘Some leave us when we need them the most, while some stay with us even when [we] ask them to leave.’

‘The world is a mixture of people. We just need to know which hand to shake and which hand to hold! After all that’s life, leaning to hold on and learning to let go.’

Although there is no suggestion about who the post is about, it seems someone close to the former TOWIE star may have rubbed her up the wrong way.

Her romance doesn’t appear to be on the rocks though as it was only recently that Kate shared a loved-up post about her fiancé Rio after they were reunited after spending 10 days apart.

With the pair posing in sportswear and surrounded by work out equipment in their home gym, Kate showed her gratitude for her fiancé’s return, writing: ‘REUINITED AFTER 10 DAYS WE HAVE MISSED YOU SO MUCH,’ adding a drawing of a red love heart and a sweet ‘I love you’ sticker.

Kate and Rio got engaged last November after the former footballer popped the question during a family holiday together in Abu Dhabi.

The couple had been dating for two years before their engagement, after initially keeping their romance under-wraps.