Kate Wright shares ‘exciting’ announcement with fans

Former TOWIE star Kate Wright took to Instagram to reveal that she will be launching a her very first book – Fitter, Happier, Healthier.

Her new venture, which will be released right after Christmas, will be an insight into how Kate manages to stay healthy and in shape.

Alongside a picture of the book’s cover, she wrote: ‘Exciting news 🙊🤗🥰 I’m so excited to finally tell you all about my first ever book… 📖

‘You all know that I love to keep fit and healthy, and I can now share all my tips and workouts with you as well as my favourite healthy recipes. 💪🏻🍎🥑🥦🍓🍇

‘Fitter, Happier, Healthier is an insight in to how I live my life and what works for me🤗.

‘It’s out on 26th December, but you can pre-order now to be one of the first people to read it. You can find the link in my bio. I hope you’ll enjoy reading it as much I have writing it ❤️’

Kate often stuns fans with gorgeous snaps on her social media accounts, where she shares glimpses of her stylish outfits and workouts, so we bet many will be curious to know her secrets.

In a recent pic, one fan commented: ‘Waist goals 😍’; while another said: ‘Looking FIRE Kate. 💥’

A third added: ‘Your figure is to die for 😩😍’.

It’s a very exciting year for the 28-year-old, who is also tying the knot with fiancé Rio Ferdinand very soon.

While a date for the ceremony is not yet known, the blonde beauty jetted off to Mykonos in June for her hen do – so we probably won’t have long to wait until she’s officially Mrs Ferdinand.

Sharing a picture of her hen party ready to head to Greece and her suitcase with Rio’s face on it, Kate wrote at the time: ‘Me & the girls ready for my hen🥂👰🏼💍 #MrsFerdytobe … we decided to have a social media detox to actually enjoy ourselves rather than be on our phones checking Instagram 24/7…. be prepared for a LOT of piks 🙊🙊.’