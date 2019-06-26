GOALS GOALS GOALS
Kate Wright jetted off her hen do ahead of her marriage to footballing star Rio Ferdinand this week.
Posing in the airport with a horde of matching luggage, the former TOWIE star’s bridal party gathered around her as she flaunted a suitcase with her hubby-to-be’s face printed on, before the squad hopped on the plane to the Greek island of Mykonos.
Taking to Instagram today, Kate shared some more insights into her lavish pre-nuptial getaway with the girls.
The 28-year-old Essex native uploaded a sultry snap in which she can be seen flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in a revealing white two-piece bikini.
Showcasing her incredible curves, Kate also donned a shimmering tiara on top of her wavy, blonde locks.
Standing in front of a stone wall and ensuring to get her huge engagement ring in shot, the reality telly babe looked every inch the queen of all hen dos.
Beside the gorgeous snap shot, Kate penned: ‘DAY 2 👰🏼💍👑 …’ followed by the witty hashtags: ‘#mrsferdytobe #ferdinandputaringonherhand.’
Plenty of the reality starlet’s celebrity pals were quick to shower the soon-to-be-bride with swooning words of praise.
Feisty Geordie lady, Vicky Pattison penned: ‘Jesus Christ you’re ridiculous 😍😍,’ while fellow former TOWIE cast member Lydia Wright chipped in: ‘So beautiful and the bod 🔥💍.’
Meanwhile, loads of Kate’s one million Instagram followers came through with hundreds more complimentary comments.
One fan wrote: ‘Major girl crush! 💖🔥🔥🔥😍,’ while another expressed envy over Kate’s physique, adding: ‘her body is insane 😫😫😍😍.’
A third went on to joke: ‘why 😩😩 this is making me feel even worse about the chocolate I’m currently shovelling into my mouth 🐽,’ and another agreed: ‘naaaah this is actually a joke how can someone be this perfect 😻😭😭.’