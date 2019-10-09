We’re SO jealous!!

Kate Wright – now Ferdinand – tied the knot to Rio a few weeks go but, like most bride, the pictures and videos are hitting the timeline.

The blonde beauty shared gorgeous snaps of their special day, but it’s the after party that’s getting people talking.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Kate revealed they had no other than R&B legend herself Ashanti sing at their wedding reception. Say what?!

Alongside the video she wrote, ‘When u think the day couldn’t get any better and your husband 😉 surprises you with @ashanti …. wow 😮😮❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Fans understandably went nuts for the video, with many asking their partners for a similar surprise at their wedding.

One said, ‘Omgggg this moment!!!!! Unbelievable ❤️❤️’

Another commented, ‘if you dont suprise me with Beyonće we are getting divorced.’

The former TOWIE star also shared a heart-warming snap of the moment when Rio’s two sons walked her down the aisle.

‘There were so many special moments at our wedding ….. but this is one I will never forget #proud #myboys ❤️’, she wrote.

She also revealed one of the most special moments of the wedding when speaking to OK! Magazine. She said, “Having the boys walk me down the aisle was just amazing.

“It was a hugely important moment for me and they did so well.”

She also had a moment with Rio’s little girl, Tia, before the wedding.

“One of my biggest highlights, apart from seeing Rio waiting for me, was when Tia and I had a moment together”, she added.

“I always felt part of the family. It’s changed nothing, it’s just nice to have the same name as the children now.”

The day’s emotion also proved to be a lot for Rio, who admitted the tears started first thing.

“I cried as soon as the day started”, he revealed. “Seeing Tia walk up the aisle before Kate set me off. It was just so emotional.

“We’ve become a proper family unit now. I’m just so happy we’re all as one.”

We wish these two a lifetime of happiness!