The former TOWIE star is gearing up to wed Rio Ferdinand

Kate Wright is back from heading abroad with no less than 16 of her best gal pals in what was by all accounts an extravagant celebration.

Rio Ferdinand’s wife to be, 28, managed to keep the trip under wraps with a strict social media detox.

Taking to Instagram today, the former reality TV star declared both her and her girlfriends would be taking a break from social media to properly enjoy themselves.

In the first pictures shown to her fans, Kate can be seen in the airport packed and ready for their trip to the greek island paradise of Mykonos.

Sharing a snap of the group on Instagram, Kate can clearly be seen standing out amongst all the hens in black, wearing a white shirt labelled ‘Mrs Ferdy to be’.

Making sure husband-to-be Rio wasn’t missing out on the fun he still managed to get a look in, his face blown up and plastered over her luggage.

The luggage wasn’t the only personalised swag on display either – Kate also proudly carried around a personalised teddy with Rio’s face on it.

The couple started dating in 2017, two years after Rio’s first wife and mother of his three kids lost her battle with cancer.

Since they started dating, Kate has embraced her role as step mum to Rio’s three children and has fallen head over heels for Rio. Kate even quit TOWIE to focus on her relationship with the ex-footballer.

After a whirlwind romance, Rio popped the question to Kate on top of a skyscraper on a family holiday to Abu Dhabi back in November.

The couple are known for their lavish jet-setting abroad so we’re expecting an equally impressive destination abroad for the wedding as well.

One things for sure, if the wedding is half as good as the hen do looks it will be one to remember.

Words: Sam Whitworth