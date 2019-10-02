Kate Wright reveals lovely present from Rio after honeymoon is postponed

Kate Wright has revealed a lovely post-wedding present from new husband Rio.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram to share a sweet image of the pair following their lavish Turkey wedding.

Taking to her Instagram page, which she has already changed from Kate Wright to Kate Ferdinand, the TV star posted an adorable snap of her and new husband Rio in the gym together.

The newlywed couple are known for working out together regularly, usually taking to social media to share with fans their antics in the gym.

In her newest snap, Kate reveals that on going to the gym she was met with sweet blown-up silver balloons reading ‘Mr & Mrs’, captioning the post: ‘Nice little surprise in the gym this morning …. the workouts continue 💪🏻 #itsalifestyle ❤️’.

Fans loved the sweet post, with comments including: ‘Ahhh love this!! 💕’, ‘Oh the name change too 😍 congratulations to you both 🖤’ and ‘Congratulations again beautiful couple..😍’.

This comes after footballer Rio revealed that the pair were not currently on their honeymoon because of work commitments.

Appearing in the BT Sport studio in his role as football pundit, the Manchester United legend attended yesterday’s game between Tottenham Hotspur and German team Bayern Munich.

While on the panel, the newlywed was asked by Gary Lineker why he wasn’t away with his new wife.

“Rio, shouldn’t you be on your honeymoon?” asked Gary Lineker while the group were waiting for the match to start.

“No, no, no, we will leave that to another time,” replied Rio. “We have important things to do here in the studio.”

Gary then added: “Footballer is always the priority, is that right?” to which Rio then responded: “Yes, and she knows that!”

Kate and Rio tied the knot over the weekend in a gorgeous Turkey ceremony, surrounded by friends and family, including Rio’s three children who he shares with his late wife Rebecca Ellison.

“Having the boys walk me down the aisle was just amazing,” gushed the former TOWIE star to OK! Magazine.

“It was a hugely important moment for me and they did so well,” with Rio adding, “We’ve become a proper family unit now. I’m just so happy we’re all as one.”