Woah!

Kate Wright took to Instagram yesterday to flaunt her sensational figure in a stunning bikini for a seriously sizzling snap.

Showing off her jaw-dropping physique in a co-ordinating tropical two-piece, the former TOWIE star looked every inch a summer goddess.

Accessorising with a pair of rose gold sunglasses, some subtle jewellery and a small shoulder bag, the 26-year-old Essex girl wrote: ‘Summer days.’

Footballing star Rio Ferdinand made sure to support his lady, swooning over his fiancé’s body in the comments section and penning: ‘Shaaaaaaape!!!!’

Meanwhile, hordes of Kate’s fans showered the reality personality with words of praise, with one commenting: ‘🔥🔥🔥🔥Body❤️❤️❤️,’ and another chipping in: ‘You look amazing 👌💕💦.’

The sultry snapshot comes days after Kate opened up on her relationship with Rio’s three children, Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10 and Tia, eight.

The sportsman sadly lost his wife of six years Rebecca Ellison back in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer, leaving his brood without a mother.

Now, Kate has honestly spoken out about becoming a mother figure in Rio’s family.

She said: ‘I had two choices. I’m in this world with lots of drama and then I met Rio and the children, and, I thought, ‘I’m with these kids who have lost their mum. They don’t need a woman who is out all the time, they need someone at home with them.

‘A really big part of our relationship and it working for the children is that we’ve included them in everything we’ve done.

‘So from the first date, him asking me to be his girlfriend, us moving in — everything — the kids were part of it. So it wasn’t me taking their dad away from them, it was more us becoming a family unit.’

Speaking to The Sun, she continued to describe the moment she and Rio became official back in 2016.

‘We were eating a fry-up in a cafe in Bromley and he said. “I really like you and I really like your dog, will you be my girlfriend?”’ she said.

‘The kids were like, “No, she’s not going to Say yes, Dad!”. They were so embarrassed, but I did say yes.’