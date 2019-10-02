The former TOWIE star shared details of the special day

Kate Wright‘s close friend and former TOWIE co-star Lydia Bright has described her wedding to Rio Ferdinand as a ‘fairytale.’

Sharing pictures of their pre-wedding brunch celebration on Instagram, Lydia wrote: ‘A true fairytale ……….. What a celebration, thank you to my beautiful friend @xkateferdinand & @rioferdy5 for letting us be part of your special day.’

One picture showed loved-up Rio and Kate together dressed in white with the sea in the background, while another showed Lydia’s mum, Debbie, with her arms around the couple.

A third snap was of Lydia and her mum hugging.

Kate and Rio tied the knot in a plush hotel in South West Turkey on Friday, and Kate shared the first picture from the special day on Instagram on Monday, writing: “Mr and Mrs Ferdinand 27/9/19.”

Rio’s sons, Tate and Lorenz, walked Kate down the aisle, while his daughter, Tia, acted as maid of honour – and was the first to see Kate in her wedding dress.

Speaking to OK magazine about the big day, Kate gushed: ‘Having the boys walk me down the aisle was just amazing.

‘It was a hugely important moment for me and they did so well.

‘One of my biggest highlights, apart from seeing Rio waiting for me, was when Tia and I had a moment together.’

She added: ‘I always felt part of the family. It’s changed nothing, it’s just nice to have the same name as the children now.

While Rio, who proposed to Kate while on holiday in Abu Dhabi last year, added: ‘I cried as soon as the day started.

‘Seeing Tia walk up the aisle before Kate set me off. It was just so emotional.

‘We’ve become a proper family unit now. I’m just so happy we’re all as one.’

Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Ferdinand!