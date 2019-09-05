Kate Wright teases new project and looks incredible

Kate Wright's career is going from strenght to strength after she just announced she's dropping a new clothing range for Very.

The 27-year-old former reality star, who is engaged to former footballer Rio Ferdinand, stepped down from The Only Way is Essex to focus on her relationship and being a mum to Rio’s children Lorenz, 13, Tate, 11, and Tia aged eight.

And the blonde beauty hasn’t looked back.

Following on from a succesful first collaboration with Very, Kate is about to release a new drop.

Kate uploaded a snap from her new colletion and captioned it, ‘Such a fun day shooting my new winter @veryuk collection …. suit of dreams coming soon ❤️ #katewrightxvery #veryuk’

And fans love it.

One wrote, ‘Awesome look’ a second put, ‘Love it’ and a third added, ‘I literally love everything she wears – I need her wardrobe in my life.’

The new collection comes just over a month after Kate Wright revealed she will be launching a her very first book – Fitter, Happier, Healthier.

This book venture which will be released right after Christmas, will be an insight into how Kate manages to stay healthy and in shape.

Kate often stuns fans with gorgeous snaps on her social media accounts, where she shares glimpses of her stylish outfits and workouts, so we bet many will be curious to know her secrets.

Speaking about the book she said, ‘Exciting news I’m so excited to finally tell you all about my first ever book…

‘You all know that I love to keep fit and healthy, and I can now share all my tips and workouts with you as well as my favourite healthy recipes.

‘Fitter, Happier, Healthier is an insight in to how I live my life and what works for me.

‘It’s out on 26th December, but you can pre-order now to be one of the first people to read it. You can find the link in my bio. I hope you’ll enjoy reading it as much I have writing it ❤️’