Kate Wright teases ‘bae’ Rio Ferdinand for hilarious reason

Kate Wright has publicly teased boyfriend Rio Ferdinand.

The TV star took to her Instagram to mock her fiancé about his sportsmanship.

The pair, who are in the run-up to their wedding after getting engaged last November, regularly post to their social media to share their workouts with their fans.

The active duo regularly hit the gym together, working around the fitness suite with different weights and exercises.

But they seem to have updated their routine.

Instead of using weights in their latest workout, Kate took to Instagram to reveal that Rio switched barbells for his fiancée.

The 27-year-old shared a post with her 1 million Instagram followers showing fiancé Rio lifting her during their exercise routine.

But she decided to take a little dig at her other half and mock him in the post.

Alongside the video, which shows a rather shaky Kate being lifted by the 40-year-old before he drops her onto his lap, the former TOWIE star wrote: ‘When bae says he’s strong but drops you after 3 reps … 🤣👀🤦🏼‍♀️’.

Fans and followers left hundreds of comments expressing their enjoyment at the hilarity of the situation, with many leaving a stream of laughing face emoji symbols.

Many fans also tagged their other halves in the post, suggesting that they should try this themselves when they hit the gym together.

The pair have both recently taken to their own Instagram pages to share snaps from their snazzy stag and hen dos.

The stunning bride-to-be shared a series of Instagram snaps showing her celebrating with her girl friends on the Greek island.

And the star wowed in a host of gorgeous outfits, including a bright fuchsia bikini set and a pretty white crop and skirt combo.

Former Manchester United defender Rio also shares a series of snaps from his stag do in Barcelona with a group of close friends.