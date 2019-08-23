Fans think they’ve seen Kate Wright TOPLESS in Rio Ferdinand’s video – but the mix up is hilarious

👀👀

Rio Ferdinand often shares glimpses of his life with former TOWIE star Kate Wright, who he will be marrying this year.

And some fans thought he had shared a bit too much when he posted a video clip of him playing football in the garden.

Fans of the celeb dad hilariously thought that the other person in the video was Rio’s fiancée, and they thought she was playing football – topless!

One said: ‘I need glasses. I thought it was Katie, topless and I was like wtf 🤦🏻♀️🙊’.

Another added: ‘wasnt just you. Was me Too. Had to read the caption to find out who it was 😂’.

But despite the initial mix-up, they soon discovered that it was actually Rio’s son spending some quality time with his father.

Alongside the video, the dad-of-three wrote: ‘#fatherandson keepy uppys- upstairs downstairs!! Lovely touch with the big toe!!#football #soccer #skills’.

Rio’s children rarely make an appearance on his dad’s social media accounts – as Rio likes to keep their lives as private as possible – so this is why perhaps some fans didn’t instantly clock that it wasn’t Kate in the video.

The pair are due to marry very soon, as the former reality TV star has already travelled to Greece for a fun-filled hen do with her best pals.

She also recently made a very exciting announcement, as she revealed she will making a debut as an author and publishing a book on how she manages to stay healthy and in shape, called Fitter, Happier, Healthier.

Alongside a picture of the book’s cover, she wrote on Instagram: ‘Exciting news 🙊🤗🥰 I’m so excited to finally tell you all about my first ever book… 📖

‘You all know that I love to keep fit and healthy, and I can now share all my tips and workouts with you as well as my favourite healthy recipes. 💪🏻🍎🥑🥦🍓🍇

‘Fitter, Happier, Healthier is an insight in to how I live my life and what works for me🤗.

‘It’s out on 26th December, but you can pre-order now to be one of the first people to read it. You can find the link in my bio. I hope you’ll enjoy reading it as much I have writing it ❤️’