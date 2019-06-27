The former TOWIE babe looks incredible

Kate Wright has wowed her one million Instagram followers with her sexist bikini snap yet.

The bride-to-be, 28, is currently in Mykonos with a group of girlfriends celebrating her hen do ahead of her marriage to Rio Ferdinand, and they’ve definitely been celebrating in style.

As well as uploading videos and photos as they give fans a peek inside the Greek island break, Kate has also been treating fans to a series of seriously hot bikini shots.

Her latest one shows her modelling a sexy silver bikini as she poses in front of a gorgeous backdrop.

With a hand on her hip and the other resting against the wall, the reality TV beauty is proudly showcasing her enviable figure in all its tanned and toned glory.

‘Day 3 #mrsferdytobe,’ she captioned it – and the adoring compliments soon came flooding in.

‘Wow,’ one of her followers replied, while another remarked, ‘You’ve broken the internet.’

And that wasn’t the first shot that she attempted to break the internet with – the previous day she posted another sizzling snap as she showed off her toned tummy and ample cleavage in a hot white bikini.

The same day she attempted to break the internet with her silver bikini, the blonde former TOWIE star was treated to a raunchy lap dance from a friend while she wore a mask with Rio’s face on it.

All the girls were dressed in white while Kate stood out in a gold mini skirt and crop top as they enjoyed a party held at their lavish villa.

It certainly looks like they’re having a good time!