Kate Ferdinand has wowed fans with incredible bikini snap.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star recently tied the knot with footballer Rio Ferdinand and has now wowed fans with an incredible snap of her on her honeymoon.

The new bride took to her Instagram page to a gorgeous photo of her posing in a bikini while on her honeymoon with now-husband Rio.

Posting a snap of her standing on a balcony wearing a wide hat and a stylish bikini with an enviable view in the background, Kate captioned her holiday photo, ‘MRS FERDINAND🖤’.

Fans flooded the post with comments, complimenting the reality star on her honeymoon look.

New husband Rio also left a comment reading, ‘My 🖤’, which received more than 400 likes.

Just hours later, the former TOWIE star uploaded another post revealing to fans that she had worked out on the morning of her wedding day.

Alongside a video of her working out with weights in the gym, the fitness enthusiast wrote, ‘Lots of people asking did I train the morning of the wedding …. of course I bloody DID💪🏻

‘It’s not just about the body it’s about the mind,’ she continued, ‘going into the best day of my life feeling focused and happy.

‘Thank you @meldeane12 for the wedding morning workout 💪🏻 #itsalifestyle’.

Fans loved the honest confession, commenting on how inspirational the star is.

‘Absolute goals,’ wrote one fan.

Others added, ‘Inspired 😍’, ‘wow she is AMAZE’ and ‘Yay amazing! 🙌 Congratulations 😍🎉’.

Kate and Rio tied the knot a few weeks back, but the new Mrs Ferdinand recently revealed the big surprise that her husband got her for the big day.

She took to her Instagram page to share a video of the pair embracing on their wedding day and dancing alongside singer Ashanti while she sang at their reception.

Kate captioned the post, ‘When u think the day couldn’t get any better and your husband 😉 surprises you with @ashanti …. wow 😮😮❤️❤️❤️❤️’.

Fans loved the musical surprise from Kate’s other half, with the post receiving over 700,000 likes and whole bunch of comments, including, ‘Wow😭😭😭😭😭’, ‘Levels’ and ‘Omg 🙌 Littttt🔥’.