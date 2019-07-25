Katie Price announces engagement to Kris Boyson live on Loose Women

Katie Price has announced that she is engaged to boyfriend Kris Boyson.

The TV star announced the happy news live on ITV daytime show Loose Women, showing off her diamond engagement ring when she appeared on the panel earlier today.

‘Kris bought the ring for that finger, so there you go, I’ve got love in my life,’ said the former model.

‘The thing is, he puts me in my place,’ she continued. ‘He’s strict with me and I’m not used to that,’ said the mum-of-five, for whom this is the fifth marriage engagement.

‘He’s a good guy, he’s so good with Harvey, Harvey is obsessed with him.

‘Things are actually going well.’

‘I’ve got the man,’ she added. ‘I’m happy.’

The 41-year-old, who has been married three times and is still not divorced from estranged husband Kieran Hayler, said of her ex: ‘The thing is with me and Kieran, we would never have split up if he had behaved himself.

‘We get on so well, the banter, we have two children together and it’s so nice when you get on with your ex when you have children.’

Adding about her TV show, My Crazy Life, she said: ‘It is funny, whenever we film it’s like “you two still have a laugh.” And we would.

‘I don’t watch the show, I don’t watch the edit, I am what I am I have nothing to hide.’

Katie was also previously married to musician Peter Andre, who she met when the duo appeared on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here together back in 2003.

The pair share two children together, 14-year-old Junior and 12-year-old Princess Tiaamii, who they welcomed during their four-year marriage. They now co-parent with Peter’s current wife Emily, with whom Peter shares 5-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theodore.

Speaking of the three men in her life, Katie said: ‘Kieran and Kris get on.

‘They do get on so that’s good, with Pete, I’m talking to Pete a bit – I talk to Emily more than him – so things are going well.’