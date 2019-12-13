Katie Price is taking her hunt for a new man to the next level as she plans to utilise her spot as a judge at the Dreamboys XXX-Factor on Saturday to seek out a potential boyfriend.

The former glamour model and Dreamboys’ newest recruit Love Island star Micahel Griffiths are responsible for judging the potential strippers and ultimately hiring the winner to join the group on tour next year.

But, an invitation to join the Dreamboys might not be the only prize the winning man scoops on Saturday.

According to The Sun, an insider said, “Katie keeps telling friends she might trade Kris in for a younger model and loves a bloke with a good body.

“She’s joking that whoever wins the show also wins the chance to take her out. It’s a joke, but it could happen – she can’t resist flirting with younger men.”

Katie’s admission comes just days after rumours emerged she planned on moving her career stateside in a bid to start again in America following bankruptcy announcement.

A source said, “Katie has been saying that after everything that has happened to her in the past few months that her future might lie elsewhere.

“She loves America and would love to film some of her new TV show. She thinks US viewers would like her and it could be a way of making money.”

With programmes such as the Housewives of America being a huge hit over there, Katie thinks she could fit right in.

But, whether or not her on/off beau Kris Boyson would join her for the potential move is still unclear as conflicting rumours continue to emerge about the status of their relationship.

Despite their tumultuous relationship and Katie’s alleged infidelity, the pair managed to stay friends after their most recent split.

“Normally Katie’s relationships end in a huge row, but with Kris it’s different,” a source told The Sun.

“They’ll still stay friends and she will still need his help with the kids, and to stay at his house.

“He’s really worried about her and all the pressure she’s under – so that’s why he’s not walking away.”

