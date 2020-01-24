Is a career change on the cards for Pricey?

Katie Price has publicly begged for a job at a burger joint after being impressed by the way they look after the homeless.

Katie, who was declared bankrupt in November, shared a video of the chain Denny’s feeding the homeless on Christmas day on Twitter.

READ MORE: Katie Price announces her reality show My Crazy Life will return for a new series this summer

She wrote alongside it, “Omg this is heartbreaking. Denny’s can I come and work for you please I love your values!”

Katie’s tweet comes after it was revealed that the former model, who was once worth £45million, is hoping to get her finances back on track this year by launching a new range of beauty products.

The mum-of-five was made bankrupt in November after the High Court found she had failed to stick to a plan to repay her debts, estimated to be a whopping £800,000.

Katie has told those close to her that she’d love to open her own chain of salons, helping to train make-up artists and beauticians.

A pal said, “Katie launched her own make-up range a couple of years ago. She got a lot of flak for it because they didn’t sell that well.

“But she was never been able to dedicate as much time to it as she’d like – until now.

“Katie has been doing a lot of thinking over the past few weeks about what she wants to do in 2020 and where she wants to focus her time.

“The make-up and beauty side of her life are one of the things she adores and is really passionate about.

“She loves doing other people’s make-up and teaching others what she knows and what she thinks looks good.

“Over the next few weeks she will be travelling up and down the country doing masterclasses.”

Let’s just hope the Price is right!