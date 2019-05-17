Pricey has slated her former hubby AGAIN…

Katie Price reportedly branded her ex husband Peter Andre a ‘glorified babysitter’ during a flight home from Turkey.

According to the fellow passenger, the 40-year-old former glamour model started bad-mouthing Peter – who she shares Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with – to flight crew.

Katie’s was returning from a make or break holiday with boyfriend Kris Boyson, who allegedly begged her to quieten down during her in-flight outburst.

Passengers on the plane claimed she argued with Kris the entire flight, disturbed customers by sprawling over the seats and moaned about being in pain.

A source revealed: ‘The flight had already been delayed by an hour but Katie was still one of the last on board.

‘She wouldn’t sit still and kept moving around, chatting to another male friend who was sat a few rows away from her.

‘She started to really make a scene a few hours into the journey by telling staff that Pete is a glorified babysitter.

‘It came out of nowhere – Kris started to panic and told her to quieten down saying she didn’t know who could be listening. But she said no one would care and carried on.’

Pricey who recently jetted off on a separate trip to Turkey to undergo a facelift, was said to have appeared puffy faced while bemoaning the pain of the procedure.

Speaking to The Sun the insider continued: ‘She looked a mess, her face was swollen and she moaned about being in pain.

‘Katie and Kris bickered the entire flight – if it was a make or break holiday then it definitely sounded like it was over between them.’

It comes less than a week after she publicly apologised to ex Pete in a heartfelt tweet.

She wrote: ‘I had a tough year last year! A person stirred trouble with me and Pete which he reacted to protect our children! Yes I said things but I was upset and didn’t mean harm!’

The reality star then went on to declare her love for 46-year-old Peter, before apologising for ‘hurting’ him, adding: ‘Me and Pete love each other really lol !I’m sorry @MrPeterAndre if I hurt you!’

CelebsNow have contacted Peter’s representatives for comment.