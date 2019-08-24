Katie Price worried ‘her ears might drop off’ after latest round of surgery

Last week, the former glamour model was slammed for failing to wish her son Jett happy birthday while recovering from cosmetic surgery, but according to an insider, she’s got bigger worries on her mind.

41-year-old Katie reportedly had a facelift, eyelid op, boob reduction and lipo at a Turkish clinic earlier this month. She was seen leaving the clinic with her 30-year-old fiancé Kris Boyson, who seemed to have joined Katie on her surgery spree and was pictured with bandages on his nose. But after several rounds of previous surgeries, Katie is reportedly worried that this time she might have gone too far.

Surgeons made incisions by Katie’s ears as part of her latest facelift op, which insiders say has left her in severe pain and even sparked fears that they might fall off. ’Poor Katie has been left in an insane amount of pain as the painkillers wear off,’ a source told The Sun Online this week. ‘The work she had done was some intense surgery and she’s been worried that her ears might drop off. That won’t happen of course, but the agony coupled with sleepless nights have left her freaking out.’

Earlier this month, an insider suggested that Katie was already regretting her latest surgery. ‘With the amount of pain she’s in, even she realises she’s gone too far this time,’ the source told new! magazine.

Katie’s latest round of surgery comes just months after her last batch of surgical procedures. She had a facelift, Brazilian bum lift and liposuction back in April, when she admitted to looking like ‘a bloated alien’ during a guest appearance on Good Morning Britain.

According to insiders, this was when Katie first joked that her ears ‘might fall off’ because the scars around her face were slow to heal. ‘Her immune system is very low and she’s constantly worried it’ll get infected after both her boob and her face got infected in the past after surgery,’ a source told The Sun at the time. ‘She’s concerned the scars around her face aren’t healing quickly enough – she’s even joked her ears might fall off.’

