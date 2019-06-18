'Don't underestimate me'

Katie Price took to Instagram today to share a very feisty message with her two million followers.

The former glamour model, who was recently axed from Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating for breaching her contract, made a nod to the media controversy surrounding her in a fiery caption beside a super cryptic social media upload.

Sharing a mysterious meme, 40-year-old Katie demanded that fans don’t ‘underestimate’ her.

The defiant photo goes on to read: ‘I know more than I say, think more than I speak, & notice more than you realise.’

Upping the ante on the angry upload, cosmetic surgery fanatic Pricey then added the caption: ‘It’s now my time to go back in time to the present day with all my information and evidence and amazing lawyers to now wipe the smugness of the people who found it entertaining to completely try to destroy me in media and my industry.’

Hordes of Katie’s followers were quick to reply to the provocative pic, with many downright slating her, accusing her of blaming others for her publicity struggles.

One commenter hit back: ‘I think you pretty much destroyed yourself. Sorry buy you should try take ownership, not continue to blame others,’ while one more piped up to add: ‘I am confused…. didn’t you manage that all by yourself?’

Another bluntly chipped in: ‘Wow!!! Wasn’t you the one who done this to yourself ?? Still trying to blame others for you’re downfall when In fact you just need to look in the mirror to see whose to blame.’

Meanwhile, plenty of KP’s loyal supporters made sure to back her sassy social media rant.

One penned: ‘I never doubted about you!😉💁♀️❤ Never underestimate the power of the Katie Price✌👊👌🙋🏼♀️🤗,’ and a second wrote: ‘You go girl. Haters keep on hating.’