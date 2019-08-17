Katie Price failed to see her son, Jett, on his birthday and forgot to wish him happy birthday - as the star recovers from a facelift, eyelid operation, boob reduction and lipo in her bum.

Despite making a point of saying she wanted to spend Jett’s 6th birthday with him in her reality TV show, My Crazy Life, Katie, 41, was no where to be seen on his big day and even failed to wish him happy birthday, according to a friend.

‘She probably just forgot to post about Jett because she was recovering from the surgery,’ a pal told The Sun Online after she failed to pay tribute to her son on social media.

‘Katie’s still in a lot of pain and can’t lift the kids up, let alone run after them. There’s no way she could have thrown Jett a party or even got out of bed.

‘Everything aches and this surgery is healing very slowly – especially as it comes so quickly after the last one.’

Luckily Katie’s ex-husband Kieran Hayler was on hand to make sure their son was spoiled on his birthday and even threw him a party.

In a sweet tribute Kieran called Jett his ‘little best friend’ and said: ‘My little prince is 6 years old today!!!! This sensitive, kind, caring, gorgeous little boy is basically my mini me. I see so much of myself in everything he does. I love you my little best friend!!!!!”

A separate source claims Katie didn’t speak to Jett on his birthday but nothing was posted on social media.

While the mum-of-five has had had fair share of surgery now, her children were said to be ‘in tears’ when she returned from Turkey.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Bunny and Jett thought something awful had happened to their mum as she was covered in blood and they could see the fresh scars.

‘They were in tears as she tried to explain to them.’