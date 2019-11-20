The former I'm A Celebrity campmate is fuming

Katie Price is so angry at Emily Atack over a joke she made about her having an STD that she wants to fly out to Australia to confront her personally.

On Tuesday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, Emily suggested her co-hosts Joel Dommett and Adam Thomas needed to get tested for diseases after they were having a splash around in the same pool that Katie and her ex-husband Peter Andre first got together.

She digged: “I hope you boys went to the clinic after being in that pool.”

And while viewers may have found the joke absolutely hilarious, Katie really didn’t, and is even thinking about going all the way over to Australia to have it out with Emily in person.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

A source told The Sun: “Katie says she’s not watching the show, but when Emily Atack mentioned her on Extra Camp all her friends told her what she said. Loads of fans were messaging her on social media too – and Katie was furious.

“She was telling people that she can’t believe Emily would say something so snide and if she ‘wants a problem, I’ll give her a problem’.”

They added: “At one point Katie was saying she’d fly out to Australia and confront her. She’s not going to, obviously, but she was asking around to see if anyone had Emily’s number.

“She thinks she wouldn’t be so brave to say it to her face.

MORE: Katie Price has ‘lost feeling in her face’ after too many face lifts in Turkey

“Katie reckons she’s due a public apology from Emily. She’s never had any issue with Emily so she’s really shocked by her joke.”

Katie is refusing to watch I’m A Celebrity this year, due to the fact she was “gutted” I’m A Celebrity bosses didn’t want her on the show for a third time.

A source close to her told the publication: “Katie was really keen to go back on I’m A Celebrity.

“The way she sees it she has unfinished business with the programme and would love to go back on it. But ITV weren’t interested. So just like Simon Cowell and the X Factor she got the cold shoulder.”