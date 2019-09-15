The former glamour model has been renovating her Sussex home

The council has reportedly given Katie Price three months to demolish a horse exercise area in the grounds of her Sussex mansion that she never had permission to build.

The mum-of-five, 41, had started work on renovations, which also included a beauty salon and gym.

The extensive work – which was never approved – is said to have turned the property into a giant building site.

According to the Mail Online, the council issued a temporary stop notice over the ‘alleged unauthorised development including importation of waste material, excavation of land and level changes and creation of sand school’.

The publication reports she’s now been served with another enforcement notice, which has ordered her to return the land back to its original condition.

‘It appears to the council that the above breach of planning control has occurred within the last four years,’ a council officer said.

‘The laying of waste material by virtue of its extent and surfacing has an adverse impact upon the character and appearance of the rural area.

‘The council does not consider that planning permission should be given because it is not justified in a countryside location and planning conditions could not overcome these objections to the development.’

She has until October 7 to appeal the decision or until January 7 to comply.

It’s a fresh blow for Katie who could be at risk of losing her £1.5 Sussex mansion entirely.

Last year she agreed to pay £12,000 a month to debtors over the course of four years.

However, The Sun reports she has to return to court next month after a bankruptcy petition was placed against her nine-bed home.

This means creditors could take the mansion away from her unless she pays off her outstanding debts.